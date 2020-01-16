IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of IBM by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.86. 913,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. IBM’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

