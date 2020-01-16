Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

