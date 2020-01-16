Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Lon E. Bell bought 201,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $500,746.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 15,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Ideal Power has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

