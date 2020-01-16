IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $174.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,989,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 766.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 211,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 358.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

