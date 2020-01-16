IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Up 13.5%

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

IHICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IHI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get IHI CORP/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.