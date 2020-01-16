IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 888,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

