IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

