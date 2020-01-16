Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.69.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

