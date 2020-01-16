Imperial Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 428,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 992,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 380,800.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

