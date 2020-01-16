IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

