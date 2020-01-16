IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,310. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,486. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

