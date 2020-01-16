IMS Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

NYSE:MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $196.50 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.97. The company has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

