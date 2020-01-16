IMS Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IMS Capital Management cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

