IMS Capital Management Has $593,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

