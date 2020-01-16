IMS Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 535.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 26.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $8,880,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,700. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

