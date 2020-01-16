IMS Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

