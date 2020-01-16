IMS Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $120.45. 1,222,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.