IMS Capital Management Takes $220,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 590,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

