IMV (NYSE:IMV) Shares Up 17.1%

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) shot up 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97, 111,159 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 34,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

