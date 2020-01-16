Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Inchcape to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

INCH traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 693 ($9.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($9.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 635.56.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

