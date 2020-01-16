INDINODE (XIND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, INDINODE has traded 114.4% higher against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. INDINODE has a market cap of $16,880.00 and $15.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INDINODE’s total supply is 999,807,812 coins and its circulating supply is 962,186,741 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode . The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me

INDINODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

