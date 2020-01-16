Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.
Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.07. 112,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 87.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
