InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

INWK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 1,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,246. The company has a market cap of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.41. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in InnerWorkings by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

