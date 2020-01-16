INO COIN (INO) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. INO COIN has a market cap of $311.44 million and $3,245.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00019896 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.02 or 0.03622527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00195015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

