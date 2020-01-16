Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after buying an additional 77,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 406,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

