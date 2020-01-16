Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 337,857 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SHAK stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after buying an additional 1,005,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,021,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

