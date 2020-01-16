Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,949 shares in the company, valued at $716,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 2,890,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -515.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.