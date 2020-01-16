Insolar (INS) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bithumb, Mercatox and OKex. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.03664017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00195803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00129421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Mercatox, OKex, Cobinhood, Binance, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, Kucoin, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

