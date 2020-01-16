Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 9,832 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INSP opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.