Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 9,832 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSP opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

