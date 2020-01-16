International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

IBOC traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 46,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,284. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 459.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

