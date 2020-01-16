International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

INSW has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.34. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.