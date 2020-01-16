INTOSOL (LON:INTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.00

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (LON:INTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

About INTOSOL (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also leases and manages hotels and villas. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for INTOSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTOSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.