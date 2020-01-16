Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.