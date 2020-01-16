Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.34, approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

