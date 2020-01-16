Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

