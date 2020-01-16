Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.04, 5,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) by 1,258.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

