InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 1,900 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.