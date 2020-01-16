InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 75,251 shares of company stock worth $523,522 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

ICMB stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.