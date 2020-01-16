Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $438,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

