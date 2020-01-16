Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,708% compared to the typical daily volume of 526 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 7,752,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 530,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

