Investors Purchase High Volume of Switch Put Options (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 886,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,128. Switch has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.