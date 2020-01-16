IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

