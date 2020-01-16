IOTA Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $627.65 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bitfinex, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Ovis, Coinone, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exrates, Cobinhood, Upbit, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

