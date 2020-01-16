Iridium (IRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Iridium has a market capitalization of $47,222.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.03664017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00195803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00129421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,059,508 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.