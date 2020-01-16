iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

