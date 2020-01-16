iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:DEFA) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:DEFA)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.51, approximately 2,539 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

