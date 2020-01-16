iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

