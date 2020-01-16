iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)’s share price rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.74, approximately 5,944 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 417,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3945 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

