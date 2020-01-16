iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.68

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.68 and last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 14831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.