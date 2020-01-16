iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.48 and last traded at $95.49, 241 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2267 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.